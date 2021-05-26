Udaipur leads in road accidents data feeding on iRAD app

Wednesday , May 26 2021
‘Experts to suggest corrective measures in road designs’

Udaipur : Udaipur is leading on the first place in Rajasthan to report road accidents  on the iRAD  ( Integrated Road Accident Database ) application. The district  has  reported 188 mishaps taken place under various police station limits and the data has been uploaded on the  application. The project  is an initiative of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH),

Government of India and is funded by World Bank, with objective to improve road safety in the country. Its main objective is development of Integrated Road Accident Database to enrich the accident databases from every parts of the country. “The pilot project was launched in Rajasthan on 15 March,2021. In Udaipur,  SHO’s  of all police stations have been directed  to install the application on their mobile devises. We are taking regular feedbacks on upload of  accident data and Savina Thana has done the highest number of entries. The accidents had to  be reported within 15 days earlier but looking at the work overload on the cops due to COVID duties, the  stipulated time has been extended to 75 days now” District Nodal Officer of the project  and  DySP (Traffic) Ratan Kumar Chawla informed.

“The IRAD mobile app will enable  policemen to enter details about an accident alongwith  photos and videos,  following  which  a unique ID will be created  for the incident. Subsequently, an engineer from the Public Works Department or the local  body will receive an  alert on his mobile and and he would visit the accident site,  examine it   and feed the required details on the road  design. The  data collected will be analysed by a team at IIT-Chennai which will then suggest corrective measures  in road design  need to be taken” Jitendra Verma, senior technical director of NIC, Udaipur said. 

“The project would generate various types of insights by analyzing the collected road accident data across the country through implementation of data analytics technique. The proposed system would represent the analysis output through monitoring & reporting dashboard & analytics dashboard for easy understanding and accordingly forecasting & decision making by apex authorities for formulation of new policies & strategies. The outcome of the project would be enhanced road safety i.e. ‘Safe Road for All’ in India” Lucky Mittal, the roll out manager for iRAD application  said.

