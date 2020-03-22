Udaipur : 250 home quarantined, 10 thousand food packets to meet emergency

Udaipur : Some 250 people are home quarantined in Udaipur while medical teams are reaching out to some 3 thousand people who have been identified having arrived from different cities of Maharashtra and other states. There have been no positive cases reported in Udaipur so far. Meanwhile people confined themselves indoors throughout the day in Udaipur and the streets and markets remained completely deserted.

Talking to the media , Collector Anandhi said the district administration is taking all necessary measures to check the outbreak of COVID and ensured ample food and essential goods supplies for the residents. ” We will ensure that no one would starve due to the lock down and in the first phase have arranged for 10 thousand food packets to be distributed to needy people through Sahkari Upbhokta Bhandar in case of any emergency. We would also make an advance lift of ration items under the PDS scheme so that there is no shortage of edible items” the officer said. A helpline and control room would be set up soon and modalities would be developed to manage supply of essential goods and services during the lockdown period, Anandhi said.

She further added that all public and private transport services would remain suspended during the lockdown however limited vehicles would be permitted for carrying patients to hospitals . Similarly to avoid rush and gatherings in vegetable markets, Udaipur would follow Bhilwara pattern of vendors going door to door in colonies for vegetable supplies. The officer also appealed to people not to unnecessarily rush to banks for non commercial activities such as passbook updation and only visit them for necessary transactions only.

SP Kailash Chandra Bishnoi said that not more than 5 people would be permitted to assemble at public places during the lockdown till March 31. Numbers limiting the assemblage of persons permitted during section 144 has been amended and curtailed from 20 to 5 now, in view of few instances where some groups were found distributing kadha and masks at public places. The SP also appealed to people not to fall prey to rumours om social media and spread them further . We have taken two cases and arrested 8 persons so far for spreading false news , Bishnoi said.