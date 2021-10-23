TVS Motor Company jumps on reporting 35% rise in Q2 consolidated net profit

TVS Motor Company is currently trading at Rs. 616.95, up by 40.40 points or 7.01% from its previous closing of Rs. 576.55 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 611.90 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 632.85 and Rs. 599.20 respectively. So far 445912 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 665.70 on 27-May-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 407.25 on 28-Oct-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 632.85 and Rs. 566.20 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 29550.42 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 52.26%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 37.92% and 9.82% respectively.

TVS Motor Company has reported results for second quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The company has reported 41.45% rise in its net profit at Rs 277.60 crore for the quarter under review as compared to net profit of Rs 196.25 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 21.80% at Rs 5,622.90 crore for Q2FY22 as compared Rs 4,616.58 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the company has reported 34.59% rise in its net profit attributable to owners of the company at Rs 242.17 crore for the quarter under review as against net profit of Rs 179.93 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 23.18% at Rs 6,491.18 crore for Q2FY22 as compared Rs 5,269.59 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

