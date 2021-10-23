LIC Housing Finance tumbles on reporting 68% fall in Q2 consolidated net profit

LIC Housing Finance is currently trading at Rs. 409.90, down by 30.45 points or 6.91% from its previous closing of Rs. 440.35 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 413.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 416.00 and Rs. 405.10 respectively. So far 394895 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 542.35 on 11-Jun-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 280.95 on 30-Oct-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 462.50 and Rs. 405.10 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 22494.83 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 45.24%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 39.03% and 5.73% respectively.

LIC Housing Finance has reported 68.66% fall in its net profit at Rs 247.86 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 as compared to net profit of Rs 790.90 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company decreased by 5.36% at Rs 4715 crore for Q2FY22 as compared Rs 4981.84 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the company has reported 68.37% fall in its net profit attributable to owners of the company at Rs 249.74 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 as against net profit of Rs 789.55 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company decreased by 5.31% at Rs 4722.93 crore for Q2FY22 as compared Rs 4987.64 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

