HPCL achieves maiden 100 TMT of Gas Sourcing & Marketing

In the changing landscape in Energy sector, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) is committed towards expansion of Infrastructure to enhance its presence in Gas Value Chain. In this direction, HPCL has achieved its maiden 100 TMT of Gas sourcing & marketing during the current financial year.

In addition to marketing to various customers, HPCL is expanding its presence in Gas Value Chain by setting up exclusive City Gas Distribution network in 10 geographical areas. With this HPCL would be present in 20 geographical areas and 34 Districts.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation operates two major refineries producing a wide variety of petroleum fuels and Specialties. The Company also owns and operates the largest lube refinery in the country producing lube base oils of international standards.

