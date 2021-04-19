Career Point gains on inking MoU with Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment for tutorial services

Career Point is currently trading at Rs. 128.00, up by 0.65 points or 0.51% from its previous closing of Rs. 127.35 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 127.80 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 128.00 and Rs. 127.80 respectively.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 202.00 on 23-Apr-2020 and a 52 week low of Rs. 114.00 on 14-Jul-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 135.90 and Rs. 127.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 231.69 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 63.54%, while Non-Institutions held 36.46% stake.

Career Point has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in tutorial division with Government of India’s Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. The agreement will be effective for a period of three years, is valued at about Rs 5.50 crore. Under the agreement, the Ministry will fund the expenditure of coaching program to SC/OBC students selected by Career point as per defined terms, at two locations namely Jaipur and Jodhpur.

Career Point caters to the needs of a student throughout the life cycle of a student (KG. to PhD.), while operating in both the Formal and Informal education streams. In the informal Education system, the company has established a strong niche in test preparation and school curriculum tutoring.

