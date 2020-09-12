Top Scooties with the Best Mileage in India

The convenience a scooter offers is gradually making them a popular choice among urban riders. Quick acceleration, a gearless setup and adequate storage space have helped scooties trend in the country. Earlier, the scooty mileage was a major pain point with these gearless machines. Over time, the engines have evolved, and gearless scooters now offer a mileage that matches their motorcycle counterparts. Meanwhile, BS6 emission compliance has only helped increase the fuel efficiency of scooters.

Here’s a quick look at the list of scooties with the best mileage in India:

Hero Pleasure Plus

Mileage: 69kmpl

With a claimed fuel economy of 69kmpl, it offers the best scooty mileage among those available in the country. The Hero Pleasure Plus features a dual-textured seat, extra storage space, USB charging port and a side stand indicator. Powered by a 110cc engine, it develops max power of 8PS and 8.7Nm. It is tagged in the price bracket of Rs 55,600 – Rs 57,600 (ex-showroom).

Yamaha Ray-ZR 125

Mileage: 66kmpl

The all-new Yamaha Ray-ZR 125 is a flashy scooter, which gets LED DRLs, quiet engine start and a digital instrument console. Equipped with a 125cc engine, it belts out 8.2PS of max power and 9.7Nm of peak torque. It is priced in the range of Rs 67,530 – Rs 71,530 (ex-showroom Delhi).

Yamaha Fascino 125

Mileage: 66kmpl

Powered by the same 125cc engine of the Ray-ZR, the Fascino has a more modest approach to design. Inspired by the Vespa style, the Yamaha scooter offers front disc brake with UBS, 21-liter under-seat storage space, multi-function key switch, side stand engine cut off switch, etc. The Yamaha Fascino 125 is priced in the bracket of Rs 67,230 – Rs 70,730 (ex-showroom).

TVS Jupiter

Mileage: 62kmpl

The second bestselling scooter of India gets a large floorboard, wider seat, bigger 12-inches wheels and a host of other useful features. The TVS Jupiter’s 109.7cc engine puts out 7.47PS of max power and 8.4Nm of peak torque. The average of scooty is 62kmpl, which is impressive. It is priced in the range of Rs 62,062 – Rs 68,562 (ex-showroom).

Honda Activa 125

Mileage: 60kmpl

The Honda Activa with a bigger displacement yields 8.29PS of max power and 10.3Nm of max torque. It features LED pilot lamps, LED headlamps, pass light switch and a semi-digital instrument console, which displays average and real-time fuel-efficiency along with the distance to empty. The Activa 125 is available in the price range of Rs 68,997 – Rs 75,997 (ex-showroom).

