Ministry of New and Renewable Energy launches activities on the eve of celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

Ministry of New and Renewable Energy is hosting various activities during the week 23-27 August 2021 to celebrate “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” . A series of programmes marked the launch of MNRE’s celebration.

In Chandigarh, a new Unified Web Portal (https://solar.chd.gov.in ) for processing of Solar Net/Gross Applications was launched by Sh. Debendra Dalai, IFS, Chief Conservator of Forest-cum-Chief Executive Officer, CREST, Chandigarh. The Unified Web Portal developed by Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST) in association with MNRE, The World Bank and M/s E&Y will have purely paperless processing in a time bound manner and will bring transparency in the system and help in efficient monitoring and ease of doing business.

GUVNL and other DISCOMs in Gujarat had placed Hoardings, Banners and Posters across Gujarat to generate awareness about solar rooftop as well carried out ground campaign through DISCOM officers across Gujarat. Volunteers called Solar Ambassadors visited multiple locations for door-to-door campaign and also shared the WhatsApp Chatbot Helpdesk number to public so that they can get the information about the Scheme, procedure and subsidy digitally. The WhatsApp initiative from Gujarat Discoms is the first such imitative taken in the country and got a great response as the consumer has to just Whatsapp “Hi” on 9724300270.

