These captivating pictures of Neha Sharma you simply can’t give a miss!

Actress Neha Sharma is grabbing all the attention for her beach vacation picture. While sharing a stunning photo, Neha wrote, “This time last year…#holidayonmymind #holiday #throwback #hawaii 📷 @reetika1408.” It seems that Neha is missing her holidays. Neha, who pursued fashion designing was a successful model before she made her entry into the Bollywood industry. The actress is a trained Kathak dancer and has also learned international dance forms like salsa, jazz, jive and hip hop from the Pineapple dance studio, London. Neha is a fitness enthusiast and believes in eating a healthy balanced diet and working out on a daily basis. Neha featured at No. 31 in Times of India’s 50 Most Desirable Women 2010 and was placed at No. 7 on FHM 100 sexiest women in the world, 2014. The actress started her cinematic journey with Telugu film ‘Chirutha’ opposite Ram Charan Teja in 2007 and soon made her Bollywood debut with ‘Crook’ opposite Emraan Hashmi in 2010. Neha was also seen in films like ‘Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum,’ ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana 2’ and ‘Mubarakan.’ A self-confessed fan of Kate Moss, Neha dreams of opening her own fashion line. (Photos: Instagram)

