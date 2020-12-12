Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production and Use-Based Index for the Month of October, 2020 (Base 2011-12=100)

The Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) are released on 12th of every month (or previous working day if 12th is a holiday) with a six weeks lag and compiled with data received from source agencies, which in turn receive the data from the producing factories/ establishments.

2. For the month of October 2020, the Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP)with base 2011-12 stands at 128.5. The Indices of Industrial Production for the Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity sectors for the month of October 2020 stand at 98.0, 130.7 and 162.2 respectively. These Quick Estimates will undergo revision in subsequent releases as per the revision policy of IIP.

3. As per Use-based classification, the indices stand at 117.7 for Primary Goods, 91.4 for Capital Goods, 137.5 for Intermediate Goods and 140.0 for Infrastructure/ Construction Goods for the month of October 2020. Further, the indices for Consumer durables and Consumer non-durables stand at 133.2 and 149.0 respectively for the month of October 2020.

4. Details of Quick Estimates of the Index of Industrial Production for the month of October 2020 at Sectoral, 2-digit level of National Industrial Classification (NIC-2008) and byUse-based classification are given at Statements I, II and III respectively. Also, for users to appreciate the changes in the industrial sector, Statement IV provides month-wise indices since April 2020, by industry groups (as per 2-digit level of NIC-2008) and sectors.

5. Along with the Quick Estimates of IIP for the month of October 2020, the indices for September 2020 have undergone the first revision and those for July 2020 have undergone the final revision in the light of the updated data received from the source agencies. The Quick Estimates for October 2020, the first revision for September 2020 and the final revision for July 2020 have been compiled at weighted response rates of 90 percent, 94 percent and 95 percent respectively.

6. Release of the Index for November 2020 will be on Tuesday, 12thJanuary 2021.

Note: –

This Press release information is also available at the Website of the Ministry – http://www.mospi.nic.in Press release in Hindi follows and shall be available at: http://mospi.nic.in/hi

Please share this news







