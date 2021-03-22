The Spirit of Tudor Watches Through the Years

Tudor is Rolex’s sister brand. This Swiss watch company, based in Geneva, was established in 1946 to produce retro-chic-styled, classic Tudor watches with high-quality mechanics and finishes at a reasonable price. This brand is classified as a trendsetter in the watch industry, regaling a wider audience. Tudor watches have become well known for the tool watches they manufacture. Tudor is distinguished from its rivals because it has created a popular Tudor Heritage Collection. The Tudor sports watch line was known as the Tudor Black Bay line, and it was so beautifully designed that it quickly became one of the best modern watches on the market. It has its recognition because it is encrusted on the wrists of many legends. You will be the next on the list if you have one of these Tudor editions on your wrist as soon as possible.

Watch Models

Many exquisite watch models are housed in the Tudor. Tudor’s most recent designs combine minimalistic tools with eye-catching chronographs. Five of Tudor’s most famous watch models have been profiled below to emphasize its newer inventions:

Tudor Black Bay

This fantastic Tudor diver watch has a 41mm case and is water-resistant to 200 meters. It is an amalgamation of different Tudor models, covering every aspect of a perfect diver watch. The dial comes in a variety of colors and has a matt finish. Its sapphire crystal dome gives it a distinctive and eye-catching look.

Tudor Fastrider Black Shield

The Fastrider Black Shield is an innovative concept. Its black dial, bezel, and ceramic monobloc case have a matte finish. The Tudor Black Shield watch is a midsized chronograph with a 42mm case size and is powered by a Valjoux 7753 movement.

Tudor Heritage Ranger

The Tudor Ranger stainless steel case is larger than most antique tool watches, measuring 41mm in diameter. The stainless steel bracelet is devoid of end ties, allowing the watch’s size to stand out even more, and it is powered by a Tudor caliber 2824 movement with a power reserve of approximately 38 hours. It is waterproof to a depth of 150 meters.

Tudor Pelagos

With modern styling and a 42mm titanium case, the Tudor Pelagos is the deepest dive watch, capable of descending to 500 meters below sea level. 3 features that make Tudor Pelagos set apart from other Tudor’s collection are:

the square hour markers, the date window (free of a cyclops), and the Tudor Pelagos blue or Tudor Pelagos black finish.

Its MT5621 automatic movement follows COSC Chronometer requirements and has a power reserve of 70 hours. Tudor’s famous “Snowflake” hour hand is also featured on the Tudor Pelagos.

Historic Watches

When Wilsdorf formally took over the company in 1946, TUDOR, the new name of the company intended to design and sell a new timepiece.” The Hans Wilsdorf Foundation owns the company, which is still a Rolex sister company. Because of the brand’s relaunch and introduction of temporary and well-designed watches, Tudor watches have exploded in popularity. The company is rapidly expanding and establishing itself as a formidable competitor in the semi-luxury tool watch market. The timepieces are one-of-a-kind, classic, and well-made.

Tudor Black Bay

TUDOR’s diving history is condensed into one truly iconic timepiece, in 2012, the Black Bay, a highly functional dive watch, was launched. Several Tudor Submariner dive watches inspiration: The original Tudor 7922 Submariner in 1954 and the legendary Tudor 1967 Submariner 7021. It borrows the prominent winding crown from the iconic 7924 references from 1958, dubbed the Big Crown, and its distinctive angular hands, dubbed “Snowflake,” from TUDOR watches worn by the French National Navy in the 1970s.

Tudor Heritage Ranger

Introduced in 2014, is a tool watch that strongly resembles the 1960s Oyster Prince Ranger.

Tudor Pelagos

First released in 2012. The Pelagos for left-handed divers, called LHD for Left Hand Drive, has a winding stem on the left side of the case, allowing the watch to be worn on the right wrist. The TUDOR Pelagos is a classic of the brand’s past dive watches made especially for left-handed skilled divers. The French Navy commissioned bespoke models for its left-handed divers in the 1970s.

Overall

Once you pick up the watch, you can feel the difference, and when you place it on your wrist, the difference is even more significant. It’s normal for major watch brands to have smaller sister brands that offer more affordable options. Tudor, a Swiss watch company owned and founded by Hans Wilsdorf, the founder of Rolex, is one of them. From the imagination of Hans Wilsdorf, the brand’s founder and an early wristwatch innovator, to the courage of explorers of Greenland’s frozen terrain in the 1950s and the bravery of skilled divers who explore the five oceans, TUDOR’s past is filled with adventurers who have gone beyond their own and humanity’s limits.

Tudor has progressed over time, gradually introducing their in-house movements, demonstrating that they are more than just a “poor man’s Rolex,” this evolution focused not just on technology, but also design, taking inspiration from previous popular releases and continuously improving.

For the price of a Tudor, you get a well-made, high-quality, durable timepiece that comes with an in-house caliber built with Rolex’s support. There aren’t many rivals that can match that. When comparing Tudor to other watch brands on the market, it is clear that Tudor provides excellent value for money.

