14 Best Tissot Watches For Men in 2021

Tissot brought several watch collectors to this industry because they give high-quality watches. They have been producing luxury watches since 1853. The original company was founded through an independent network of workers that would develop different components of each timepiece at home.

The original Tissot timepieces were pendants, pockets, and complication watches, most of which were designed for US customers. By 1917, this company had also shipped quality timepieces to Russia. They also developed the first mass-produced pocket watch and the first watch with two time zones.

As of 1983, Tissot became part of the Swatch Group family, allowing them to be part of the largest watch producer and distributor in the global economy. Tissot is the official timekeeper for many major sports world championship events, making the company responsible for the actual timing of each occasion, tournament, or race. Here’s the list of Best Tissot Watches For Men

1. Men’s Quartz Stainless Steel Link Bracelet

Tissot Men’s Quartz Stainless Steel Link Bracelet watch features a black dial with 3 sub-dials and alpha-type hands that glow in the dark. The thin case lets it drift nicely under any shirt cuff that makes this watch go well in any dining outfit and serves as an appealing piece of men’s jewelry that is also of great value.

2. Men’s Couturier Watch

The Tissot chronograph is stylish enough to complement any garments. Couturier Watch boasts a classic soft black leather band and a sapphire crystal that can resist scratches and bumps. With a thin steel case just 11mm thick, it melds well with any formal outfit or suit.

3. Men’s Tradition Watch

Tissot Men’s Tradition Watch looks classy with a silver finish case and a minimalist white dial that exudes sophistication. It’s got a date window, a 42mm stainless steel case as well as a brown leather band. It’s ideal for events like cocktail parties or sipping martinis in the jazz lounge. You also can bring it for a dip in a pool with a waterproof depth of 100 feet.

4. T-Touch Expert Solar

The contemporary T-Touch watch has packed even more features since it was launched almost 19 years ago. Thanks to its solar-powered quartz movement, this titanium-cased watch can practically go on forever. It also comes with a touchscreen, plus a bunch of convenient features that can give any Casio GSHOCK a run for their money.

5. Men’s T-Race Black Chronograph

T-Race Black Chronograph seems like it came out of a James Bond movie. With a large 45mm steel case, a fashionable gun-barrel-inspired bezel, and a special magnifying crystal, this watch just screams with exhilaration, without seeming too loud. If you’re a motorsport fan or not, this racing-inspired watch will send your pulse racing.

6. Men’s Swiss Quartz

The Classic Dream boasts a modern steel class design featuring a Swiss quartz ETA movement mounted under a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal. Showcasing an anorexic 7.7mm slim steel case, Roman numerals, and alpha-shaped contour hands, this watch is truly a dream watch with a timeless and elegant design. It is water-resistant up to 100 feet.

7. Mens Chrono XL

The Men’s Chrono XL is an aircraft-inspired wristwatch. The dial displays large numbers that date back to the golden days of the flight. The black case is reminiscent of an old military fighter aircraft from the early forties. The soft brown leather generates a delicate understatement of the design of the watch.

8. Tachymeter Men’s Analog

The Tachymeter Men’s Analog watch includes a tachymeter bezel and an anti-reflective sapphire crystal. Best suited in almost any kind of event in your life, the yellow undertones are visible across the watch’s design. This is an attractive Swiss automatic looking bound to turn heads around.

9. T-Sport Textured Dial Watch

Influenced by racing culture, T-Sport Textured Dial Watch includes a host of chronograph features. You also can bring it to some open sea explorations with water resistance up to 200m, making it a great choice for a sophisticated, adventurous male.

10. Men’s Quickster Chronograph

Tissot Men’s Quickster watch features a stealth black case that is ion-plated, packed with orange accents and a perfect blend for sporty and dressy outfits. This also comes with a fixed lens tachymeter and a date window. The watch is water-resistant to 330 feet, too, so you wouldn’t have to be afraid to dive into the water with this bad boy on your wrist.

11. Men’s ‘Seastar 1000’ Black

The ‘Seastar 1000’ Black includes waterproof features designed to meet the needs of any diver, such as silicone bands, rotating bezels, and 300m water resistance. It even comes with a helium valve that can depressurize the watch instantly after a dive trip. It is a good friend for your next dive adventure.

12. Quickster Analog Display Brown

Quickster Analog Display Brown Watch uses a dependable Swiss ETA quartz movement in a gold-plated case and comes in soft alligator leather. The clean dial has enough specifics to exemplify a delicate touch of class with its fantastic quality and craftsmanship. This watch is water-resistant up to 330 feet so you can swim and snorkel with it without worrying.

13. Men’s V8 Quartz Chronograph

This watch allows you to explore the unmatched style and accuracy that is synonymous with Tissot, the V8 Quartz Chronograph features an ivory dial encased in a steel case and brown alligator leather straps. This is a fantastic pick for both work and play. This watch is also water-resistant up to 100 feet.

14. Men’s PRS 516 Chronograph

This PRS watch can enhance your enjoyable life with the awesomeness of Swiss design. The ceramic bezel and the sapphire crystal keep the watch nice and clean from scratches and bumps from grinding daily. This 516 includes a full steel bracelet and is a solid option as a driver every day.

In A Nutshell

Tissot implements a set of standards and uses the finest materials in its products. This is because they strive to meet the needs of professionals who have extraordinary voyages, such as diving deep and military aviation, as well as in the fashion industry. They desire to provide optimum accuracy and security to meet any criteria. Getting a Tissot watch will make you fashionable and keep you up to date. Make sure to check out The Watch Company online to get your own timepiece!

