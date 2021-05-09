The Great Eastern Shipping Company turns black in Q4

The Great Eastern Shipping Company has reported results for fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2021.

The company has reported net profit at Rs 144.49 crore for the quarter under review as compared to net loss of Rs 12.55 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. However, total income of the company decreased by 28.31% at Rs 626.67 crore for Q4FY21 as compared Rs 874.14 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the company has reported net profit attributed to the owners at Rs 49.01 crore for the quarter under review as compared to net loss at Rs 50.68 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. However, total income of the company decreased by 23.97% at Rs 798.76 crore for Q4FY21 as compared Rs 1050.64 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

For the year ended March 31, 2021, the company has reported above 3-fold jump in its net profit at Rs 1030.13 crore as compared to Rs 280.69 crore for the previous year. However, total income of the company decreased by 6.40% at Rs 2892.85 crore for year under review as compared to Rs 3090.61 crore for year ended March 31, 2020.

For the year ended March 31, 2021, on the consolidated basis, the company has reported 4-fold jump in its net profit attributed to the owners at Rs 918.52 crore as compared to Rs 207.14 crore for the previous year. However, total income of the company decreased by 8.45% at Rs 3568.37 crore for year under review as compared to Rs 3897.85 crore for year ended March 31, 2020.

Please share this news







