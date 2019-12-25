Tata Power Solarlaunches#PledgeForSolar, a remarkable campaign to endorsesustainable energy solutions

Udaipur : Tata Power Solar, India’s largest solar energy company, and Tata Power’s wholly-owned subsidiary has launched its #PleadgeForSolar campaign today.This campaign encourages consumers to install the residential solar rooftop solutions and utilize the natural resource which is available in abundance. This significant initiative inspires to adopt sustainable resources for the energy requirements of the consumers. The campaign #PledgeForSolar was flagged off byMr. Ramesh Kumar Singhvi – President UCCI, Mr. Basant Khamesra- Ex. MD – JDVVNL, Mr. N.S. Rao – Chairman – Ananta Hospital & Medical College, Mr. Girish Joshi- S.E. (O&M) – AVVNL (Udaipur), Mr. Abhay Singhvi – Chairman – SS Group Of Instantiations, Mr. Harish Rajani- Chairman – Sunrise Group Of Instantiations, and Mr. Paras Singhvi- Dep. Mayor – Udaipuramidst senior dignitaries from the government along with other key decision-makers from the corporate industry.

The campaign has witnessed a successful launch in 48 cities across the country and expected to cover 52additional cities in the coming months with the intent to promote solar energy, as the installation is expected to save up to Rs. 50,000 per 5kW per year.

To create a native connection, Tata Power Solar is organizing various activities like Marketing Van activation for the residents to engage and inform them on the benefits of adopting solar energy. Creating awareness on the importance of renewable energy, #PledgeForSolar motivates the people of the country to move towards solar energy usage.

This campaign reassures Tata Power Solar’s expertise on developing strong consumer relationships by providing best – in – class quality products, world-class customized solutions, and extensive service support that have helped in exceeding customer satisfaction. A votary of reducing carbon footprint, Tata Power Solar’s residential rooftop solution decreases the use of diesel generators, hence leading to more fuel savings. The company already has a robust 150+ sales and service channel partners across India, which provides its valuable consumers with financing options.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Praveer Sinha, MD & CEO, Tata Power, said, “This new campaign #PledgeForSolar will encourage the consumer to move towards cleaner and greener solution. We are delighted to offer solar rooftop to generate easy and cost effective electricity to our customers across country. We urge all our customers of Rajasthanto take full benefit of this service.”

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ashish Khanna, MD & CEO, Tata Power Solar and President, Tata Power (Renewables), said, “With this new phase of campaign #PledgeForSolar, we endeavor to provide knowledge of commercial benefits as well as quality aspects of solar rooftop installation to our residential consumers. We are hopeful that this initiative and our cost-effective rooftop solutions will further help consumers to conserve energy and save in power costs. This will also help us in achieving our company’s objective of sustaining position No. 1 rooftop player in India.”

Tata Power Solar also comes with a successful background of executing large projects like the 100MW project in Anantapur, Andra Pradesh on 500 acres of land and 30MWp Solar Power Plant in Lapanga, Odisha. It is one of the largest Solar Power projects in India, which is built on an Ash Dyke area that has 60% (19 MWp) in the Ash Dyke area and 40% (11 MWp) in normal land. Tata Power Solar successfully executed 400 MW installations in Pavagada Solar Park, Karnataka. It has also won an auction conducted by Gujarat for 1000 MW of projects to be built at Dholera solar park. Apart from these, Tata Power Solar comes with a successful background of executing the World’s largest Rooftop at a single location and India’s largest carport at Cochin International Airport. Tata Power Solar joined hands with the Cricket Club of India and installed the World’s largest solar-powered Cricket Stadium Mumbai, in a record period of 100 days.