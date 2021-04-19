Hero MotoCorp trades higher on launching sales, aftersales services on messaging app ‘WhatsApp’

Hero MotoCorp is currently trading at Rs. 2909.00, up by 46.00 points or 1.61% from its previous closing of Rs. 2863.00 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 2858.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 2925.00 and Rs. 2857.00 respectively. So far 29923 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 3628.55 on 18-Feb-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 1753.20 on 16-Apr-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 2952.00 and Rs. 2742.70 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 58117.06 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 34.76%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 55.87% and 9.37% respectively.

Hero MotoCorp has launched a comprehensive range of sales and aftersales services on the messaging app – WhatsApp. Hero MotoCorp customers will now be able to avail a host of services from an easy-tointeract menu-based chatbot that can be accessed 24*7 on the messaging platform. The company is offering informative, transactional, and location services through this new initiative, with the objective of providing its new-age, digital-savvy customers a seamless and easy-access engagement.

To access the feature, customers can scan the QR code available at all Hero MotoCorp customer touch-points or by calling +918367796950 from their mobile device. Once initiated, customers may start the conversation at any time of the day and avail of a range of services offered by the feature.

Hero MotoCorp is the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters.

Please share this news







