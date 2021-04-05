Tata Motors’ arm planning to initiate ten product-related actions in FY22

Tata Motors’ wholly owned subsidiary — Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is planning to initiate ten product-related actions in the current fiscal (FY22), including new generation model launches and introduction of updated versions, in order to consolidate its position in the domestic luxury vehicle segment. The automaker, which is owned by the Tata Group, recently introduced its fully electric SUV I-PACE in the domestic market. Overall, the company believes that there is a huge headroom for growth in the luxury car segment in India.

Tata Motors is India’s largest automobile company. Through subsidiaries and associate companies, Tata Motors has operations in the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa and Indonesia. Among them is Jaguar Land Rover, the business comprising the two iconic British brands.

