IRB Infrastructure receives LoA from NHAI for hybrid annuity project in Himachal Pradesh

IRB Infrastructure Developers has received Letter of Award (LoA) from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the project of Rehabilitation and Upgradation to Four Lane configuration & Strengthening of Punjab/HP Border to Mo from Km 11.000 to Km 42.000 (Design Length 28.700 KM) of NH-20 (New NH-154) of Pathankot-Mandi Section in the state of Himachal Pradesh on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) (Package-IA). The construction period for the project is 730 days and operation period is 15 years.

IRB Infrastructure Developers undertakes development of various infrastructure projects in the road sector through several special purpose vehicles.

