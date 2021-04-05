Escorts’ Construction Equipment Segment registers 252% rise in March sales

Escorts’ Construction Equipment Segment (ECE) has sold 680 machines in March 2021, its highest ever monthly sales and registering a growth of 252.3 percent against 193 machines sold in March 2020.

With continued Government thrust on infrastructure spending with an aim to achieve accelerated growth in GDP and massive Capex plan under NIP (National Infrastructure Pipeline), timely disbursal of project payments, major policy amendments for highway concessionaires and asset monetisation to ensure liquidity, the company expect construction equipment demand will continue to be strong. However, some supply chain issues and rising inflation in commodity prices, continue to be worrying factors.

Escorts is one of India’s leading engineering conglomerates with over six decades of experience. It has helped accelerate India’s socio-economic development through its presence across the high growth sectors of Agri-machinery, construction & material handling equipment and railway equipment.

Please share this news







