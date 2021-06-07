Tata Consumer Products surges on foraying into premium roast, ground coffee segment

Tata Consumer Products is currently trading at Rs. 702.05, up by 15.35 points or 2.24% from its previous closing of Rs. 686.70 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 688.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 706.50 and Rs. 687.15 respectively. So far 95613 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 706.50 on 07-Jun-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 360.25 on 16-Jun-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 706.50 and Rs. 650.50 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 64434.90 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 34.71%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 37.79% and 27.48% respectively.

Tata Consumer Products has entered into the premium roast and ground coffee segment with the launch of brand ‘Sonnets By Tata Coffee’. Through ‘Sonnets By Tata Coffee’, the company is targeting the customers seeking a special coffee experience. These are microlot coffees that are limited edition offerings and are processed on the estates in a distinctive manner. This launch strengthens Tata Consumer’s product portfolio and marks its entry into the premium coffee segment. Besides, with ‘Sonnets By Tata Coffee’, the company is also entering the direct-to-consumer space in the coffee segment as it would be sold online only.

Tata Consumer Products (formerly known as Tata Global Beverages) is a focused consumer products company uniting the food and beverage interests of the Tata Group under one umbrella.

