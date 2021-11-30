Tata Chemicals trades higher on the BSE

Tata Chemicals is currently trading at Rs. 866.40, up by 12.65 points or 1.48% from its previous closing of Rs. 853.75 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 835.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 887.95 and Rs. 829.25 respectively. So far 255976 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1158.00 on 18-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 381.15 on 27-Nov-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 930.50 and Rs. 829.25 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 22199.46 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 37.98%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 34.50% and 27.53% respectively.

Tata Chemicals has been conferred with two awards at the FICCI-organised India @75: Chemical and Petrochemical Industry Awards 2021. First being the ‘Heritage Company of India’ and second being the Corporate Award for ‘Excellence in CSR’.

Tata Chemicals is the second-largest producer of soda ash in the world with manufacturing facilities in India, UK, Kenya and USA. It is India’s leading crop nutrients player and a leading player in crop protection business through its subsidiary Rallis India.