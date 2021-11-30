IndiGo gains on renewing partnership with French hospitality group Accor

InterGlobe Aviation is currently trading at Rs. 1902.55, up by 13.85 points or 0.73% from its previous closing of Rs. 1888.70 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1800.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1926.70 and Rs. 1800.00 respectively. So far 78736 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 2379.00 on 16-Nov-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 1356.40 on 22-Dec-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 2275.80 and Rs. 1800.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 73676.20 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 74.79%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 23.13% and 2.08% respectively.

InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) has renewed its partnership with French hospitality group Accor. Through this partnership, IndiGo’s 6E Rewards members can now avail of a 15 percent discount, when they book directly with Accor and earn up to 6 percent 6E Rewards as a featured partner on any spending across Accor properties in India, Sri Lanka, and participating hotels in the Maldives.

These offers are also valid at the newly-launched Accor properties in Udaipur, Chandigarh, and the most recently launched property at Vikhroli, in Mumbai.

InterGlobe Aviation provides air transportation services in India and internationally. The company primarily operates IndiGo passenger airline.