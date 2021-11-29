Microlight Flying Of Ncc Cadets By 1st Raj Air Squadron Ncc, Jaipur

Jaipur : Microlight flying was conducted at Sanganer Airport by 1 Raj Air Squadron NCC, Jaipur under the aegis of NCC Directorate Rajasthan commanded by Deputy Director General Air Commodore LK Jain, and NCC Group Headquarters Jaipur. Cadets of Senior Division and Wing of 1 Raj Air Squadron NCC, Jaipur Unit participated in this event. Microlight Slovian is a two-seater trainer aircraft, which has been given “Garuda”. It is made of microlite fiber glass composite material and it flies at a speed of 170 Kmph.

1 Raj Air Squadron NCC, Jaipur got the microlight flying conducted for the cadets after a long gap of about 2 years. A total of 20 cadets flew with Group Captain Neeraj Amba, Commanding Officer of 1 Raj Air Squadron NCC with great enthusiasm.

Group Captain Neeraj Amba, Commanding Officer of 1 Raj Air Squadron NCC, has also been a pilot of MiG-21, MiG-27, Mi-37 Helicopter, Chetak, Cheetah Helicopter, & ALH. Microlight flying inspires NCC Air Wing cadets to go into aviation fields. Regular flying for Air Squadron cadets is planned to be carried out in collaboration with Jaipur International Airport.