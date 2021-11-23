Sun Pharmaceutical falls on recalling over 1.10 lakh bottles of generic medication in US market

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is currently trading at Rs. 777.10, down by 13.35 points or 1.69% from its previous closing of Rs. 790.45 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 790.10 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 794.20 and Rs. 776.25 respectively. So far 19682 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 850.00 on 18-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 496.05 on 20-Nov-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 819.80 and Rs. 776.25 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 187963.90 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 54.48%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 33.80% and 11.72% respectively.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is recalling over 1.10 lakh bottles of a generic medication used to treat erectile dysfunction in men in the US market due to a manufacturing error. The US arm of the domestic pharma major is recalling Tadalafil tablets in the American market, according to the latest enforcement report of the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). The company is recalling the product in 30-count bottles of 5mg and 20 mg strengths.

The company is recalling 73,957 bottles of 5 mg strength and 36,786 bottles of 20 mg strength. An affected lot of the medication was manufactured by the drug maker in India and distributed in the US by Princeton, New Jersey-based Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Inc.

Sun Pharma is the world’s fourth largest specialty generic pharmaceutical company and India’s top pharmaceutical company.