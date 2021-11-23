Tourism Finance Corporation of India gets nod to raise Rs 50 crore through NCDs

Tourism Finance Corporation of India has received approval to raise Rs 50 crore (including Green shoe option of Rs 25 crore) through Secured, Listed, Rated, Market Linked Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) on private placement.

The above issuance is pursuant to the approval of the Board of Directors’ resolution passed at its meeting held on August 10, 2021 for raising of resources for an amount not exceeding Rs 750 crore during FY2021-22 by way of long/medium/short term borrowings/overdraft loans from Banks/Financial Institutions/others and/or Bonds/Debentures/other instruments.

Tourism Finance Corporation of India (TFCI) is engaged in the business of providing financial assistance to tourism-related activities/projects.