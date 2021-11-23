Bharti Airtel rings loudly after hiking mobile tariffs for various prepaid offering

Bharti Airtel is currently trading at Rs. 743.85, up by 29.65 points or 4.15% from its previous closing of Rs. 714.20 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 743.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 756.00 and Rs. 737.50 respectively. So far 557046 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 5 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 756.00 on 22-Nov-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 450.19 on 25-Nov-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 756.00 and Rs. 708.50 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 437381.13 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 55.86%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 39.02% and 5.13% respectively.

Bharti Airtel has hiked mobile tariffs by around 20-25 per cent for various prepaid offering, including tariffed voice plans, unlimited voice bundles, and data top ups. The entry-level tariffed voice plan has been hiked by about 25 per cent, while for unlimited voice bundles the increase in most cases is about 20 per cent. The new tariffs will come into effect from November 26, 2021.

Bharti Airtel is a leading integrated telecommunications company with operations across Asia and Africa.