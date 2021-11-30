State Bank of India trades higher on signing agreement with Usha International

State Bank of India is currently trading at Rs. 475.80, up by 11.15 points or 2.40% from its previous closing of Rs. 464.65 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 468.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 476.30 and Rs. 468.00 respectively. So far 207655 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 542.20 on 03-Nov-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 244.10 on 02-Dec-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 500.00 and Rs. 454.40 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 421687.89 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 57.62%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 34.87% and 7.51% respectively.

State Bank of India (SBI) has signed an agreement with Usha International (UIL) for empowering women entrepreneurs by providing financial assistance. The financial assistance will be provided under the Joint Liability Group model. As per the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between SBI and UIL, branches of the bank in Uttarakhand, Delhi, Western UP, and NCR Haryana will be financing women entrepreneurs to Usha Silai School to purchase sewing machines for enhancement and upgradation of technical sewing skills or to purchase thread of clothes, etc. related to above for running their livelihood.

This is the first of its kind collaboration between UIL and SBI in coming forward together for the upliftment of the social and economic status of women entrepreneurs in rural areas of the country by making them self-reliant and providing equal opportunity for achieving financial growth and inclusion.

SBI is the country’s largest lender and it offers a wide range of services in the Personal Banking, Agriculture/ Rural, NRI services, SME and Corporate Banking etc.