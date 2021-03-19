SIDBI and Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry partnership completes 16 “Swavalamban Sankalp – MEGA CAMPAIGN” webinars to promote the Stand-Up India scheme

Udaipur: The partnership of Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), the principal financial institution engaged in the promotion, financing and development of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), alongwith Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DICCI) has today successfully completed 16 webinar episodes of ‘Swavalamban Sankalp – MEGA CAMPAIGN’,a series of one day awareness outreach andbusiness opportunity program to give a fillip to the Stand-Up India (SUI) Scheme – a flagship program of Government of India (GoI) for empowering unserved/underserved segments of Women and SC-ST.Under the campaign aspiring SC-ST entrepreneursare run through the webinar and it provides an opportunity to become “Job Giver” as against “Job Seeker”.

V. Satya Venkata Rao, Deputy Managing Director of SIDBI said, “Swavalamban Sankalp – Mega Campaign attempts to ignite the spark of Swavalambi in the targeted SC-ST youth and entrepreneurs. Happy to see it evolving with very next programme. Today, besides experiential sharing by bankers on bankability and scheme contours, invited businesses showcased their franchise models as also successful Stand-Up India entrepreneurs shared their inspirational journey for aspirants.”

Beginning November 27, 2020, the webinar series are held every Friday at 4:00PM and the target is to complete 24 webinars. Today’s webinar focused on new franchise business opportunity in the automobile industry where a business franchisor V. Thyagavel from Manatec Electronics Pvt. Ltd. was invited along with Smt. Babita Rani who is the proprietor of M/s Babita Enterprises and is a successful SUI story. The other senior speakers were from DICCI and SIDBI.

The Stand-Up Mitra portal, which was set up by SIDBI under guidance of Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, to pioneer the national mission of Stand-Up India scheme, has successfully recorded over 1.12 lakh loan sanctions worth more than Rs. 25,000 crore as on March 19, 2021. The portal was launched in April 2016by Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modito extend online financial assistance to the target segment of the society without the need of visiting any bank branch and apply for loan online under the Stand-Up India scheme. The Stand-Up India scheme targets at ensuring access to unserved/underserved segments of women and Scheduled Caste (SC)& Schedule Tribes (ST)on pan India basis by providing them financial assistance starting from Rs.10 lakh to Rs.1 crore for setting up of greenfield (new) enterprises.

