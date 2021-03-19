“HAR KAAM DESH KE NAAM” Swarnim Vijay Varsh: Sriganganagar Bids Farewell To Victory Flame

Jaipur : Sudarshan Chakra Division bid farewell to the ‘Victory Flame’ at a Commemoration cum Felicitation ceremony held at General Bipin Joshi Auditorium at Sriganganagar Military Station on 19th March 2021. Veterans of 1971 War and Veer Naris graced the event and added to its grandeur.

Lieutenant General GS Dhillon (Retired) was the Chief Guest at the function. General Officer Commanding, Sudarshan Chakra Division recalled the decisive role played by the Division in the 1971 Liberation War of Bangladesh. He saluted all the brave hearts who had made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty for this great nation and exhorted the present generation to emulate the highest standards of professional excellence. The students of the military station through a vibrant and stupendous cultural programme gave a befitting tribute to the heroism of fallen comrades and enthralled the audience. This was followed by felicitation of the Veer Naris and veterans for their invaluable sacrifices in achieving this glorious victory.

The event was also attended by representatives from BSF and prominent civil dignitaries. The ‘Victory Flame’ moves to Suratgarh on 19th Mar for further celebrations and commemoration.

