Shree Rama Newsprint surges on bagging order from Gujarat State Board of school text books

Shree Rama Newsprint is currently trading at Rs. 18.50, up by 0.35 points or 1.93% from its previous closing of Rs. 18.15 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 18.30 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 18.80 and Rs. 17.75 respectively. So far 9232 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 27.60 on 02-Aug-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 11.85 on 14-Nov-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 19.00 and Rs. 17.75 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 272.92 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 74.76%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 1.62% and 23.61% respectively.

Shree Rama Newsprint has received order as (L1 bidder) for supply of paper from Gujarat State Board of School Text books for 10000 MT worth Rs 58.65 crore and production of the same will be taken from September 27, 2021.

Shree Rama Newsprint (SRNL) is India’s largest private sector Newsprint and Printing & Writing Paper manufacturing Company at a single location in India.

