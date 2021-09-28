Century Plyboards shines on increasing stake in Century Infotech to 99.99%

Century Plyboards (India) is currently trading at Rs. 463.30, up by 18.80 points or 4.23% from its previous closing of Rs. 444.50 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 450.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 474.25 and Rs. 450.00 respectively. So far 17030 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 474.25 on 27-Sep-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 160.15 on 25-Sep-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 474.25 and Rs. 407.95 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 10251.06 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 73.05%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 16.96% and 9.99% respectively.

Century Plyboards has increased its shareholding in Subsidiary — Century Infotech from 99.81% to 99.99% consequent upon acquisition of 9180 shares from the other existing shareholders. Century Infotech is not a material subsidiary of the Company.

Century Plyboards (India) is largest seller of plywood and decorative veneers in the Indian organized plywood market. The manufacturing facility of company is located at Bishnupur near Joka, Kolkata.

