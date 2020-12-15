Short films in India conveying awareness and strong message played an important role during the Corona pandemic: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has said that the government, society, cinema and media in India have played a commendable role with courage, commitment and caution during the Corona pandemic. Short films conveying awareness and strong message played an important role during the crisis.

While addressing the “International Corona Virus Short Film Festival” at NDMC Convention Centre in New Delhi today, Naqvi said that short films played a crucial role in making the people aware of challenges of the Corona pandemic.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, renowned film personalities, diplomats from various countries, journalists, intellectuals and other dignitaries were present on the occasion. More than 2800 films from 108 countries are participating in “International Corona Virus Short Film Festival”. These short films are based on cure, safety measure and lives during the Corona pandemic.

Naqvi said that due to the Corona pandemic, shooting of films had largely been postponed for a long time. During this crisis, short films not only entertained the people but also made the people aware of Corona challenge. Different channels, be it news channel, entertainment channel, sports or business channel, all played a praiseworthy role regarding spreading awareness among the people regarding the Corona pandemic.

Naqvi said that the history is a witness to the fact that whenever there is a crisis in the country, the government, society, cinema and mediaall have together performed their respective responsibilities with complete honesty in national interest and human welfare.

Naqvi said that the entire world is facing such a crisis in the form of the Corona pandemic after centuries. Many generations have not seen such a challenge. Still, we have left no stone unturned to play the role of a mature society, government, cinema and media and especially in India, all these four sections became a part of solution to the problem.

Naqvi said that there have been positive revolutionary changes in work culture, character and commitment of the administration, society, cinema and media during the last about 10 months. Reforms don’t take place due to only regulation, they take place due to resolution. Today, in the Corona pandemic, every section has been witnessing drastic change in the work culture and lifestyle.

Naqvi said that the Indian society is crazy for good entertaining films, full of effective message to the society, that too on big screen. Films and media have not only become an indispensable part of our life, they also have strength to influence the society. This has been proved by short films during the Corona crisis.

Speaking at the International Coronavirus Short Film Festival,Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar said that the idea of organizing a film festival to celebrate short films made on coronavirus was wonderful. Javadekar said that the festival witnessing participation of 2,800 films from 108 countries on a single topic is an example of peoples’ immense talent. The Minister congratulated the organizers of the festival.

