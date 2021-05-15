SHO, Tehsildar don PPE kit, pack COVID victim’s body in Chittorgarh for cremation

Udaipur : At a time when even families scared of catching coronavirus infection, refuse to touch COVID victims’ bodies, in Chittorgarh, a police officer and tehsildar set a precedent for others. Circle Inspector at Kapasan Himanshu Singh and Tehsildar Mohkam Singh donned PPE kits themselves and packed the body of a woman who died due to COVID on Friday morning.

The woman Rekha Lohar was under home isolation and hence after her death when her family members contacted the hospital for packing the body as per corona protocols, the medical teams refused assistance as they claimed that the packing is done only for those patients who die in hospitals. Families have to arrange for the packing on their own for those who die at home, the medical staff said.

The woman died around 10 am and her body laid there at her home with her kin watching helplessly. None of the members dared to pack the body as they feared they could catch the infection.

SHO Kapasan police station Himanshu Singh got the information that a COVID victim’s body had been lying for three hours and hence he and Tehsildar Mohkam Singh went to the house to take details. The officers tried to seek help from several sources including the municipal body but all in vain. Calls made to the municipal authorities went unanswered.

Finding no way, the cop and the tehsildar decided to do the packing themselves. They donned the PPE kits and started packing the body. The SHO’s courage and kindness inspired other cops who too joined to assist them. The cops carried the body to the vehicle and sent it for cremation.

As per norms, the government has authorized the municipal bodies for respectable cremation of COVID victims’ bodies,however, at many places,it has been reported that families have to suffer and pay heavy prices to get the bodies packed in the zipper bags as per the pandemic protocols.Recently, in Udaipur too, hospital staff were accused of demanding money for packing the body of a corona victim.

