Social distancing goes for a toss as community yearns for leader’s glimpse at Dungarpur

Udaipur : Tension have been prevailing for past two continuous days at Dungarpur’s Sagwara town and social distancing goes for a toss as people from Bohra community protest against its committee alleging that the latter is not fair in arranging the ‘deedar’ (glimpse) of their religious guru who had come at Galiyakot dargah. On thursday, the police had to use slight power to disperse the crowd at Bohrawadi and on Friday too , despite warnings from the administration, the community men gathered in large numbers and had heated arguments with one another. Many people were seen without masks.

SDM Rajeev Dwivedi said the Bohra ‘dharm guru’ Aaka Maula Saheb was in town and the religious committee was in charge of arrangements where people could have a glimpse of the religious leader. People complained that the arrangements were not proper and that the committee had been partial. On Thursday police had dispersed the crowd and imposed a 10 thousand rupees penalty for violation of norms. However, on Friday noon, the authorities came to know that a large number of people had again gathered outside the Jamaat Khana despite red alert lockdown orders.

The SDM, DySP Niranjan Charan, SHO Sagwara PS Ajay SIngh and police teams went to the colony and held a mediation talk. Both the parties were warned not to breach peace in the area and adhere strictly to the lockdown orders. “Though it was a community issue but since it was affecting law and order, we have issued warnings to both sides.The committee office too has been sealed. We have asked the people to give their grievance in writing to us which would be forwarded to the concerned body so that an amicable solution is reached” the SDM said.

