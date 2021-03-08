Sayaji Hotels touches roof as its arm signs agreements for 7 new properties

Sayaji Hotels is locked at upper circuit limit of Rs. 256.10, up by 12.15 points or 4.98% from its previous closing of Rs. 243.95 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 256.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 256.10 and Rs. 245.00 respectively. So far 2018 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘XT’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 288.00 on 06-Jan-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 145.70 on 03-Nov-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 256.10 and Rs. 200.55 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 427.35 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 74.91%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 0.02% and 25.07% respectively.

Sayaji Hotels’ wholly-owned subsidiary — Sayaji Hotels Management has signed seven management agreements to have new properties in Vizag, Bhuj, Dehradun, Udaipur, Jamnagar, Nashik and Morbi. This expansion will lead to an addition of 476 new rooms and an overall increase of 1,000 rooms into the portfolio by the next fiscal 2021-22.

Located in Indore, Sayaji Hotels reflects the city’s spirit in a harmonious blend of tradition and contemporary sophistication. What sets us apart from other business hotels is our personal service, attention to detail and ability to cater to your business needs.

