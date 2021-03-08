NTPC gains on resuming power supply after Sikkim govt assures payment

NTPC is currently trading at Rs. 110.40, up by 1.65 points or 1.52% from its previous closing of Rs. 108.75 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 110.95 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 111.60 and Rs. 109.60 respectively. So far 546947 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 114.75 on 03-Mar-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 74.00 on 23-Mar-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 114.75 and Rs. 107.15 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 107099.68 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 51.10%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 45.91% and 2.99% respectively.

NTPC has restored power supply to Sikkim after the state’s assurance of paying the outstanding amount of Rs 89-crore in a time-bound manner. From midnight of March 3, the company had stopped 105 megawatts (MW) of power supply to Sikkim because of non-payment of Rs 89 crore outstanding dues. Despite the requirement of a Letter of Credit, Sikkim was not maintaining the same.

NTPC is the largest power utility company in India and has presence in Coal, Gas, Solar PV, Hydro and Wind Power Generation and Coal Mining.

