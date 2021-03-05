Sara Ali Khan is making heads turn with her striking photoshoots

Actress Sara Ali Khan is turning heads with her stunning pictures on social media. Earlier, she shared a special note for her mommy Amrita Singh on her birthday. While sharing a few candid pictures, she wrote, “Happy Birthday to my whole world 🌎 💝🥇Thank you for being my mirror, strength and inspiration.🤰👩🏻‍🍼🙋🏻‍♀️👩‍👧👯‍♀️I lo-blue the most💙#likemotherlikedaughter#twinning #winning #soulsisters #bosslady #beautiful #maa #travelbuddy#blessed🙏.”

Sara shared a few pictures from her vacation with brother Ibrahim. She has been teasing fans with her beach holiday photos. Sara Ali Khan, who made her debut in Bollywood with the movie ‘Kedarnath’, keeps sharing bewitching pictures and photoshoots. Sara Ali Khan who received a lot of applause for her outstanding performance in ‘Kedarnath’, which also had Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role had revealed about her relationship with her parents and Kareena Kapoor.

She said, “I have grown up with a mother [Amrita Singh], and father, both of whom have never let me think that it’s possible to not get something I want. These may not be materialistic things, because I’m not a materialistic girl unless you’re talking about bangles, in which case, I’m obsessive. But, they have given me immense attention and time. Going to New York made me recognise that sometimes, I would have to fight for these things, because I don’t have Saif and Amrita, the strongest people I know, behind me.

I could not get anything I wanted on a platter.” Even Kareena Kapoor Khan once said about Sara’s debut, “I hope God willing and I am sure that the film will be a super hit but irrespective of that I think she is a born star.” Known for her queen-like confidence, Sara has been blessed with a charming personality. Nothing seems to stop Sara Ali Khan as she is ruling the box office with her amazing performance. (photos: Instagram)

