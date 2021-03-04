Scrap dealer arrested for Rs 14 Cr GST evasion

Udaipur : An Udaipur based scrap dealer was arrested by the central goods and services tax (CGST) officials on Thursday for alleged evasion of taxes worth Rs 14.13 crores.

The department had been looking out for Pawan Sharma, a resident of Govindgarh in Punjab, who had been living in Udaipur for some time now.

According to the officials, Pawan is proprietor of many firms and purchases scrap from small traders in and around Udaipur division.

The dealer then raised fake bills from traders in Gujarat, Rajasthan and Delhi. Major discrepancies in the documents have been found as he didnt pay GST on the outward supply and passed input tax credit that was not paid to the government.

The central GST team is said to have discovered transactions worth Rs 80 crores so far and thereby an evasion of taxes worth rs 14.13 Cr is estimated. Sharma has been taken to Jodhpur for interrogation.

Please share this news







