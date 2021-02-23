Romiyo Rathod making films to people aware of Rajasthani language recognition

Today, Puri is being celebrated as the language day in the world. Some states have recognized their mother tongue Maid language, but Rajasthan has not yet recognized its only language Rajasthani, where historian historians are struggling for recognition in the whole state, but film actor Romiyo Rathod of Jodhpur district.

The film’s title song Pyari Lage Aa Maid Bhasha Mehari Song has been released on the occasion of the film, which seeks to convey the recognition of the common man to the government through the film by making a film for recognition of Rajasthani language. Romiyo Rathod said that the main objective of making this film is to reach the government with respect to the recognition of Rajasthani language, the film’s director Dinesh Rajpurohit says that this film helps the common man sitting in the homes of villages to become aware of the recognition of Rajasthani language.

Recently, Jalore MLA Jogeshwar Ji Garg raised the voice of recognition of the Maid language in the Parliament House. He has acted as a minister to give recognition to Rajasthani language in the film.

The main cast of the film is written by Romiyo Rathod Dinesh Rajpurohit and Muskan Dabar Hai Mehne Pyari Lage Aa Myad Language Song Manoj Bhuria. Deepak Chauhan has done the film’s director Dinesh Rajpurohit and co-director Mukesh Chauhan and the father of filmmaker Romiyo Rathod is Jabar Singh Rathore. The film will be released on 30 March Rajasthan Day.

