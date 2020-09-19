Rise in Price of Essential Food Items

Monthly Average of retail prices in respect of 22 essential commodities monitored by Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA) from March 2020 to August 2020 indicating the increase in retail prices is as follows-

Department of Consumer Affairs (Price Monitoring Division) Commodities Unit: Rs./Kg. Mar-20 Apr-20 May-20 Jun-20 Jul-20 Aug-20 Rice 33.34 34.07 34.09 34.34 34.21 34.54 Wheat 28.81 29.10 28.94 28.49 28.12 28.23 Atta (Wheat) 30.12 31.20 31.37 31.37 31.20 31.11 Gram Dal 65 69.01 68.26 66.57 66.48 66.36 Tur/Arhar Dal 87.24 94.53 94.73 92.96 93.14 93.03 Urad Dal 97.49 104.03 104.40 101.76 100.15 98.71 Moong Dal 98.56 108.61 111.01 108.94 106.92 103.52 Masoor Dal 67.22 72.96 76.23 76.61 76.70 77.35 Groundnut Oil (Packed) 137.8 143.80 146.56 147.96 149.25 149.23 Mustard Oil (Packed) 117 117.95 118.25 119.94 122.09 124.48 Vanaspati (Packed) 88.12 89.93 90.48 90.96 90.84 91.38 Soya Oil (Packed) 98.06 101.07 101.38 101.04 101.78 102.20 Sunflower Oil (Packed) 106.1 109.60 110.87 111.61 112.86 113.15 Palm Oil (Packed) 87.21 89.26 88.27 88.49 89.53 91.13 Potato 23.06 26.43 25.82 27.16 30.59 33.25 Onion 31.2 28.02 21.66 20.62 21.53 22.63 Tomato 21.25 22.37 19.46 24.46 48.18 45.77 Sugar 39.05 40.09 39.85 39.72 40.20 40.21 Gur 45.62 47.07 47.93 47.86 48.36 49.24 Milk (Rs./Ltr.) 45.58 46.27 46.72 46.88 47.11 47.00 Tea Loose 217.2 218.82 217.93 219.59 220.88 223.98 Salt Pack (Iodised) 15.88 16.14 16.09 16.33 16.37 16.30

The Government has taken various measures from time to time to stabilize prices of essential food items which, inter-alia, include appropriately utilizing trade and fiscal policy instruments like import duty, Minimum Export Price, export restrictions, etc. to regulate domestic availability and moderate prices; imposition of stock limits and advising States for effective action against hoarders and black marketers ; and, provision of higher Minimum Support Prices to incentivize farmers for increasing production. Government is also implementing Schemes which, inter alia, include Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH), National Food Security Mission (NFSM), National Mission on Oilseeds and Oil Palm (NMOOP), etc for increasing agricultural production and productivity through appropriate interventions. Government also implements Price Stabilization Fund (PSF) to help moderate the volatility in prices of agri-horticultural commodities like pulses, onion, and potato.

This information was given in a written reply by the Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Shri Danve Raosaheb Dadarao in Rajya Sabha today.