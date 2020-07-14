Reform is necessary to improve efficiency of fertilizer units and balanced use of fertilizers: Gowda

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Shri D.V. Sadananda Gowda who chaired a meeting with stakeholders of fertilizer sector through video conferencing today said that reform is necessary to improve efficiency of the fertilizer units and balanced use of fertilizers. This was second meeting of Sub group of Chintan shivir.The objective of this Chintan Shivir is to deliberate on the issues and challenges faced by fertilizer sector.

The meeting was attended by Secretary (Fertilizers), Secretary (Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare), Additional Secretary (Fertilizers), senior officer of NITI Ayog, officers of State Government of Odisha & Kerala, Fertilizer Association of India, fertilizer industries viz., IFFCO, KRIBHCO, NFL, RCF, GNFC and some progressive farmers.

During the meeting, all participants shared their views on various aspects of challenges faced by the sector.

The feedback received would be useful in bringing further necessary reforms in fertilizer sector in order to achieve Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of doubling farmers’ income.