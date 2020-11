Rajasthan reports new 3,007 Covid-19 cases and 16 deaths

Udaipur : Sixteen persons died, while 3,007 others were tested positive for Covid-19 in Rajasthan on Saturday bringing the state’s overall tally to 2,40,676. With 16 deaths, state toll rose to 2146.

The districts which reported new cases are Jaipur (551), Jodhpur (444), Bikaner (215), Ajmer (210), Kota (203), Alwar (139), Bhilawara (128), Sriganganagar (115), Sikar (95), Nagaur (94), Tonk (85), Pali (84), Udaipur (82), Bharatpur (56), Chittorgarh (55), Barmer (53), Jhunjhunu (46), Sawai Madhopur (43), Dungarpur (39), Baran (31), Dausa (30), Bundi (29), Churu (28), Rajsamand (27), Hanumangarh (26), Jaisalmer (24), Sirohi (23), Jalore (17), Jhalawar (15), Dholpur (12), Banswara (4) and Pratapgarh (4).

Jaipur reported four deaths taking its toll to 408, while the death toll in Jodhpur rose to 212 , Ajmer 16 , Bikaner 156, Kota 122, Bharatpur 100, Udaipur 83, Sikar 73, Nagaur 72, Churu 33, Bhilwara 31, Tonk 29 and Sawai Madhopur 24.