GOCL Corporation surges after its arm divests beneficial holding in Quaker Houghton

GOCL Corporation is currently trading at Rs. 277.00, up by 1.75 points or 0.64% from its previous closing of Rs. 275.25 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 290.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 290.95 and Rs. 272.00 respectively. So far 5644 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 303.65 on 30-Jul-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 169.00 on 05-Nov-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 291.90 and Rs. 270.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 1378.36 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 73.83%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 4.60% and 21.57% respectively.

GOCL Corporation’s wholly owned subsidiary — HGHL Holdings, UK, has completely divested their beneficial holding in Quaker Houghton. The aggregate amount of consideration received by HGHL in this regard is $80 million approximately till date.

GOCL Corporation is engaged in manufacturing industrial explosives, mining products, lubricants, speciality oils and chemicals, active pharma ingredients (bulk drugs) and pharma formulations.

Please share this news







