One97 Communications trades in green as its arm launches ‘Paytm Transit Card’

One97 Communications is currently trading at Rs. 1736.90, up by 2.70 points or 0.16% from its previous closing of Rs. 1734.20 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1734.90 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1769.10 and Rs. 1729.00 respectively. So far 53553 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1961.05 on 18-Nov-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 1271.25 on 22-Nov-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1875.00 and Rs. 1503.30 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 113253.41 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 14.98%, while Non-Institutions held 85.02%.

One97 Communications’ wholly-owned subsidiary — Paytm Payments Bank has launched ‘Paytm Transit Card’. The card will take care of users’ everyday needs from travel in metro, railways, state-owned bus services, toll & parking charges, to payments at offline merchant stores, online shopping and more. The card also enables withdrawal of money from ATMs.

One97 Communications (Paytm) is India’s leading digital ecosystem for consumers as well as merchants.