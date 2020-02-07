Private sector participation in Railway works

Ministry of Railways (MoR) has taken initiatives in various areas viz. network expansion, setting up of locomotive factories, induction of railway wagons, Station Re-Development etc. to attract private investment and participation.

Five Public Private Partnership (PPP) models of Participative Policy of MoR, namely Non-Government Railway (NGR), Joint Venture (JV), Customer Funded model, Built-Operate-Transfer (BOT) and BOT Annuity models have been formulated to attract private investment in Rail connectivity Projects. So far, 12 projects of Rs.5,700 Cr have been completed and 13 more projects of Rs. 23,000 Cr have been undertaken under these models. Further, 07 more projects of Rs. 13,400 Cr have been granted In-Principle approval, which are under development stage.

MoR has also set up two locomotive factories (one electric and one diesel) in Joint Venture with private players. Indian Railways has also inducted 150 rakes through incentive schemes by associating freight customers. In addition, 63 private freight terminals have also been commissioned to augment terminal infrastructure with private participation.

Re-Development of Habibganj, Nagpur, Gwalior, Amritsar and Sabarmati Stations has also been undertaken through Public Private Partnership.

MoR has also planned private participation in operation of passenger trains by introducing around 150 modern rakes with the objective to induct ‘state of the art’ rolling stock to provide world class travel experience to passengers.

This information was given by the Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today.