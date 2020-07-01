Prime Minister accepted big role of tax-payer in government-aid to poor

Any Prime Minister perhaps for first time in Indian politics in his nationwide telecast on 30.06.2020 rather than praising his government for government-aid to poor, gracefully accepted big role of mute category of tax-payers for much needed funds for distribution of free ration to the poor. His commitment for one nation one card needs to be implemented at fast pace.

However policy and efforts of government should be to make people self-dependent rather than surviving on freebies and government-subsidies. Then only, India as a whole will become a self-dependent nation. Big unplanned family is a significant aspect of poverty. Central government should now concentrate for disincentives for big families which may also include abolition of freebies like ration, subsidies, jobs, promotions, right to contest elections, and even right to vote for eliminating poverty at root level and making people self-dependent without requiring freebies and subsidies. Hard earned money of tax payers then will be available for upgrading India in category of developed nation from a developing nation.