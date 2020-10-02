President’s message on the eve of Gandhi Jayanti

The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind has issued the following message to the nation on the eve of Gandhi Jayanti.

In his message the President has said, “On the occasion of 151st anniversary of our Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, I pay homage to him on behalf of our grateful nation.

On 2nd October every year, Gandhiji is remembered not only in India but all over the world. He remains a source of inspiration for all the humanity. His life-story empowers and strengthens the weaker sections of the society. His message of truth, non-violence and love paves the way for the welfare of the world by bringing about harmony and equality in the society. His values ​​were as relevant yesterday as are today and will remain so in the future.

People now realize that the solution to the biggest of the problems can be found through the path of goodwill and tolerance as suggested by Gandhiji. Gandhiji’s own life is a shining example of treading this very path. He taught us that we should behave well with those who are not even our well-wishers, and have a feeling of love, kindness and forgiveness towards all. There should be harmony in our thoughts, words and deeds.

Gandhiji gave a lot of importance to morality and purity of goals and means in his endeavours. I am happy that Gandhiji’s thoughts and teachings are at the core of our government’s efforts being practised for the development of our country such as Swachh Bharat Mission, Empowerment of Women, Empowering the poor and downtroddens, helping farmers and providing essential facilities in villages etc.

On this auspicious occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, let us resolve to rededicate ourselves to the welfare and progress of the nation, to follow the mantra of truth and non-violence, and to build a clean, capable, strong and prosperous India, and to make Gandhiji’s dreams come true”.

