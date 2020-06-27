Saturday , June 27 2020
Precautionary Landing By Indian Air Force Cheetah Helicopter On Eastern Peripheral Expressway

A Cheetah helicopter was proceeding from Hindan to Halwara for a routine Air Force task. Approximately 14 NM out of Hindan, helicopter developed technical snag and carried out precautionary landing on Eastern Peripheral Expressway. The actions taken by the pilots were prompt and correct. No damage to any property has been reported. Recovery helicopter was launched immediately from Hindan. The helicopter was rectified and recovered back promptly and safely at Hindan.

