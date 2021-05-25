Powergrid Commissions Transformer at Referral Hospital Sub-Station, Nagaland for Reliable Power Supply to Oxygen Plant and Nearby Areas

Maharatna Government of India CPSU under Ministry of Power, Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID), is working proactively 24×7 to ensure reliable supply of power during the pandemic through its transmission network.

To reduce the instances of power interruptions, and ensure efficient power supply to Nagaland’s only Oxygen Plant, Government of Nagaland, and its Department of Power Nagaland (DoPN) urged POWERGRID to commission a 10 Mega Volt Amperes (MVA) Transformer at Referral Hospital Sub-station, at Dimapur.

Responding to the call of the hour, POWERGRID team swung into action and within two days, successfully commissioned the Power Transformer at 19:30 hrs on 22.05.2021, which would lead to reliable power supply to oxygen plant as well as nearby areas.

The new Power Transformer commissioned by POWERGRID at 33/11 kV Referral Hospital Nagaland will add to the power system reliability of BMA’s Liquid Plant situated at Naga United village, which was earlier fed by 5 MVA Transformer. By commissioning the transformer, quality power is now available to oxygen plant round-the-clock through 11 kV outgoing Rongmei feeder of Sub-station.

This work was completed by POWERGRID engineers during the strict lockdown following COVID-19 protocols as part of the North Eastern Region Power System Improvement Project (NERPSIP). NERPSIP is a Central sector plan scheme of the Ministry of Power, Government of India, envisioned to drive economic development of the North Eastern region of the country.

The scheme is being implemented through POWERGRID, in association with six beneficiary North Eastern states namely, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura. The main objective of the project is Government of India’s commitment for the total economic development of North Eastern Region and to strengthen the Intra-State Transmission & Distribution Infrastructure in the North East region. Implementation of this scheme will create a reliable power grid and improve NER States’ connectivity to the upcoming load centers, and thus extend the benefits of the grid connected power to all categories of consumers in North Eastern region. Team POWERGRID, as part of its steadfast commitment towards service of the nation, is leaving no stone unturned to ensure power transmission during the pandemic.

