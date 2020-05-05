Police assault entire family after man allegedly violate lockdown in Chittorgarh

Udaipur : Video clips have surfaced of a family making frantic appeals for justice against the ruthlessness of cops from the Kotwali police station of Nimbaheda in Chittorgarh district on Tuesday. One of the video shows cops whacking a man allegedly for violating curfew. While in another clip, his family members are showing blue marks on their bodies reportedly after been beaten up by the cops. The enraged policemen, are even heard calling out loudly that if anyone steps out of their house, their legs would be broken.

Women in the household even claimed that police showed no mercy on a woman who had delivered a baby just 20 days ago and even a 90 year old woman was beaten up by them inside their homes. The videos that went viral on the social media drew criticism from the civil society which demanded stringent action against such cops who hurled abuses, misbehaved and thrashed women for no fault of theirs. On being asked for a quote Udaipur IG Binita Thakur said she would inquire about the matter and take action accordingly.

The incident took place near Moti bazaar area at Vishnu Malviya when his son Nirmal was standing out of his house. The patrolling jeep from Kotwali police station happened to passed by and seeing the youth, cops barged inside and thrashed him. When his parents came out and asked why they were hitting their son, the cops allegedly started beating everyone in the family.

“My daughter in law has delivered a baby only 20 days ago and despite scarcity of grocery, we have been strictly adhering to the lockdown rules and not stepping out of the house but the way they treated us, hurdled abuses and assaulted was really inhuman” said Vishnu’s wife Pushpa. They also hit her sister Yashoda, and Vishnu’s mother Hudi Bai. The family also said that there was no lady cop when the men barged inside and later on realizing their mistake, a lady constable was brought to the house later on to escape disciplinary action.

“It was one constable on motorcycle who first saw a man violating curfew asked him to go inside but the latter didn’t listen . There was a heated argument , meantime others including women came out and started quarreling . Few constables including an ASI was sent from the station to pacify the people but they were not willing to listen. Slight force was exercised to keep them inside while case has been charged against one man under section 188 of the CrPC who manhandled the cop and violated the government order” Harendra Sauda, SHO Nimbaheda told Udaipur Kiran.