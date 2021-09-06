Police arrest aunt for drowning twins to death in Rajsamand

Udaipur : Rajsamand police on Monday arrested a woman Aanchhi Bai for the murder of twin brothers at Saanyon ka Kheda in Khamnor block of the district.

Rajsamand SP Sudhir Chaudhary said the twins had gone missing on September 2 and afterwards their mother Chandani Bai had lodged their missing complaint. The twins Tanwar Singh and Bhupendra Singh had gone out to play and didnot return home. A dog squad was pressed in to search for them and later their bodies were found from a well in a field atop a hill.

During investigation police came to know that Aanchhi Bai, the kids aunt was not in cordial terms with her in-laws . She often quarreled with the twin’s mother and her mother in law. She took advantage of the situation when the kids went out of the home to play without telling their mother. When Aancchi Bai found them playing near the well, she pushed them inside and drowned them to death. The accused told the police that she was tired of the family dispute and also, after the kids death, she could get their property too.